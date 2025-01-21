Left Menu

Mysterious Tragedy in Badhaal: 17 Lives Lost, Investigation Underway

Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visited Badhaal village in Rajouri district to extend sympathy to families of 17 people, including 13 children, who died under mysterious circumstances. Investigations are ongoing, with neurotoxins found and a spring sealed after testing positive for pesticides. Abdullah assured all possible assistance.

Updated: 21-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, paid a visit to Badhaal village in the Rajouri district on Tuesday, standing in solidarity with grieving families who lost 17 members, including 13 children, under perplexing circumstances over the past six weeks.

Accompanied by Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, Abdullah assured the affected families of comprehensive support. Upon his arrival, Abdullah performed 'Fateh' prayers at the graveyards of the deceased.

The Chief Minister stressed ongoing investigations with a central team also involved after discovering neurotoxins among the deceased, and precautions like sealing a spring due to pesticide contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

