Mysterious Tragedy in Badhaal: 17 Lives Lost, Investigation Underway

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, paid a visit to Badhaal village in the Rajouri district on Tuesday, standing in solidarity with grieving families who lost 17 members, including 13 children, under perplexing circumstances over the past six weeks.

Accompanied by Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, Abdullah assured the affected families of comprehensive support. Upon his arrival, Abdullah performed 'Fateh' prayers at the graveyards of the deceased.

The Chief Minister stressed ongoing investigations with a central team also involved after discovering neurotoxins among the deceased, and precautions like sealing a spring due to pesticide contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)