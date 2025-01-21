Mysterious Tragedy in Badhaal: 17 Lives Lost, Investigation Underway
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah visited Badhaal village in Rajouri district to extend sympathy to families of 17 people, including 13 children, who died under mysterious circumstances. Investigations are ongoing, with neurotoxins found and a spring sealed after testing positive for pesticides. Abdullah assured all possible assistance.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, paid a visit to Badhaal village in the Rajouri district on Tuesday, standing in solidarity with grieving families who lost 17 members, including 13 children, under perplexing circumstances over the past six weeks.
Accompanied by Minister Javed Ahmed Rana and MLA Javaid Iqbal Choudhary, Abdullah assured the affected families of comprehensive support. Upon his arrival, Abdullah performed 'Fateh' prayers at the graveyards of the deceased.
The Chief Minister stressed ongoing investigations with a central team also involved after discovering neurotoxins among the deceased, and precautions like sealing a spring due to pesticide contamination.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Drama at Telangana ACB: K T Rama Rao Challenges Investigation Protocols
Controversy in Bolu: Mayor's Remarks on Syrians Under Investigation
High-Profile Investigation: KTR Faces Questioning in Hyderabad Money Laundering Case
Social Media Abuses Targeting Malayalam Actress Prompt Arrests and Investigations
Cyber Breach at U.S. Treasury: Investigations and Implications