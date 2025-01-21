Left Menu

Prince Harry vs. Murdoch's Media: The Quest for Truth

Prince Harry and Tom Watson are suing News Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful activities by journalists. The trial start was delayed for last-minute talks. Harry seeks accountability, claiming his mission is truth, not money. NGN denies wrongdoing and plans to defend itself in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:35 IST
Prince Harry vs. Murdoch's Media: The Quest for Truth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prince Harry's legal clash with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers received a delay in London's High Court. Legal teams requested more time for discussions ahead of the trial, initially scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Harry, alongside former lawmaker Tom Watson, accuses the media group of illegal activities by journalists at the Sun and the defunct News of the World from 1996 to 2011. The Prince aims to uncover the truth, prioritizing accountability over financial gain.

News Group Newspapers denies any unlawful conduct and is prepared to contest the claims vigorously, planning to call various experts as witnesses. This high-profile case will also explore alleged cover-ups and falsifications in media ethics inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025