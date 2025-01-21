Prince Harry vs. Murdoch's Media: The Quest for Truth

Prince Harry's legal clash with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers received a delay in London's High Court. Legal teams requested more time for discussions ahead of the trial, initially scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Harry, alongside former lawmaker Tom Watson, accuses the media group of illegal activities by journalists at the Sun and the defunct News of the World from 1996 to 2011. The Prince aims to uncover the truth, prioritizing accountability over financial gain.

News Group Newspapers denies any unlawful conduct and is prepared to contest the claims vigorously, planning to call various experts as witnesses. This high-profile case will also explore alleged cover-ups and falsifications in media ethics inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)