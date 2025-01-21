Prince Harry vs. Murdoch's Media: The Quest for Truth
Prince Harry and Tom Watson are suing News Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful activities by journalists. The trial start was delayed for last-minute talks. Harry seeks accountability, claiming his mission is truth, not money. NGN denies wrongdoing and plans to defend itself in court.
Prince Harry's legal clash with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers received a delay in London's High Court. Legal teams requested more time for discussions ahead of the trial, initially scheduled to begin Tuesday.
Harry, alongside former lawmaker Tom Watson, accuses the media group of illegal activities by journalists at the Sun and the defunct News of the World from 1996 to 2011. The Prince aims to uncover the truth, prioritizing accountability over financial gain.
News Group Newspapers denies any unlawful conduct and is prepared to contest the claims vigorously, planning to call various experts as witnesses. This high-profile case will also explore alleged cover-ups and falsifications in media ethics inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Respecting national anthem fundamental duty. Is sung in state legislatures at beginning, end of Governor's address, says Raj Bhavan.
TN Assembly: On arrival of Governor at the House, only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu (state anthem) was sung, says Raj Bhavan.
Jasprit Bumrah: The Unsung Hero of India's Border-Gavaskar Triumph
Sungrow Sets New Safety Benchmark with Rapid Shutdown In The Philippines
Sungrow SBH Battery Shatters Safety Benchmarks with UL9540A Certification