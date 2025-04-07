Rayudu's Take: Bowling Woes Behind Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2025 Struggles

In a critical analysis of Sunrisers Hyderabad's underwhelming performance in IPL 2025, former Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu highlighted the team's deficiencies in middle-overs bowling. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show, Rayudu asserted that SRH's ongoing struggles are more a result of their lackluster bowling than their batting failures.

Despite a promising start from Mohammed Shami and skipper Pat Cummins against Gujarat Titans, the rest of the SRH bowling unit failed to maintain pressure, allowing Titans' captain Shubman Gill to lead his team to victory with an unbeaten 62. Rayudu emphasized the need for effective wicket-taking strategies in middle overs, pointing out SRH's inadequate performance compared to competitors like Gujarat Titans.

On the batting front, Rayudu proposed a tactical shift for SRH's top-order batsmen, advocating for smart shot selection and improved mindset to counter full-length deliveries from opponents. He suggested focusing on basic cricketing techniques to regain form and confidence, aiming to restore the team's winning momentum in future matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)