Gaza Ceasefire: A Glimpse of Hope Amid Ruins

On foot or riding rickshaws, weary Palestinians began returning to their devastated homes in Gaza, three days into a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The scene of complete destruction left many in shock.

The ceasefire, effective since Sunday, follows 15 months of conflict, marked by the recent release of hostages and prisoners. Focus has now shifted to the daunting task of reconstruction, as Gaza recorded extensive damage in the wake of Israel's military campaign against Hamas.

Amidst the wreckage, residents like Walaa El-Err face the harsh reality of loss and recovery, clearing debris from homes while mourning an erased past. Many grapple with an uncertain future, questioning when rebuilding efforts will commence amidst reports of asbestos contamination and monumental debris clearance challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)