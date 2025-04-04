Left Menu

Navigating Diplomatic Tensions: India and Bangladesh Set Sights on Rebuilding Relations

During a meeting at the BIMSTEC summit, India's Prime Minister Modi and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus discussed the strained relations following Sheikh Hasina's ousting. Modi emphasized the need to avoid damaging rhetoric and expressed support for a stable, inclusive Bangladesh while addressing minority safety and Yunus's role in border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus met at the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok to discuss bilateral relations after the exile of former Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina. Hasina fled Bangladesh amid student-led protests, causing a decline in relations that were previously robust under her leadership.

Modi emphasized to Yunus the importance of avoiding rhetoric that could harm diplomatic ties. India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri conveyed that Modi reiterated India's support for a stable, inclusive Bangladesh while aspiring for a positive relationship built on pragmatism. Public opinion in Bangladesh has shifted against India due to Hasina's extradition issue.

The leaders also tackled the challenges of border security, with Modi urging Yunus to investigate alleged minority group atrocities in Bangladesh. Despite claims of exaggeration, India remains concerned about minority safety. Experts suggest that stabilizing the relationship should be a priority, given the shared cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

