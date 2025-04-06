Rebuilding Resilience: New Pamban Bridge Stands Strong Against Cyclones

The New Pamban Bridge, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, boasts advanced engineering capable of withstanding cyclones far more intense than the 1964 storm, officials have reported. MP Singh from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited confirmed the design can withstand winds up to 230 kmph.

The bridge's innovative vertical lift spanner is among the safety protocols that protect its structure. Unlike the previous bridge, which sustained damage, this one prioritizes resilience against natural forces, according to Singh. This engineering feat places the girder height at an impressive 4.8 meters above sea level to counteract high tides.

The 1964 cyclone was a devastating chapter in Pamban's history, obliterating infrastructure and stranding passengers. The new bridge represents a commitment to stronger, safer connectivity, ensuring such tragedies remain in the past.

(With inputs from agencies.)