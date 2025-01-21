Punjab's Kite Flying Ban: Safeguarding Lives Ahead of Basant

In a decisive move, Pakistan's Punjab province lawmakers have passed legislation permanently prohibiting the popular activity of kite flying. This initiative aims to safeguard the public, with Basant festival celebrations on the horizon.

The new law, which expands on previous restrictions, imposes harsher penalties on individuals found guilty of flying kites or manufacturing them. Following the tragic events in 2005, where fatal accidents occurred due to hazardous kite strings, the province has extended the ban to all its cities.

Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, a key legislator from the ruling party, spearheaded the bill in the Punjab Assembly, which won majority approval. Under this law, violators may face severe fines and prison sentences, striking a balance between cultural tradition and ensuring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)