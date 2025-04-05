Silent Celebrations: Basanti Puja Amidst Political Shifts in Bangladesh
Netrakona, a district town in Bangladesh known for vibrant celebrations, is observing a subdued Basanti Puja amidst political changes. The Hindu community continues its traditions as political tensions linger after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. India's PM Modi expresses concerns for minority safety in Bangladesh.
Netrakona, a Hindu-majority district in northeastern Bangladesh, acclaimed for its cultural vibrancy, is marking Basanti Puja with noticeably diminished festivity. The community observes their traditions as usual, albeit under the shadow of a politically tense climate following last year's upheaval.
Priest Parimal Chakraborty notes reduced attendance at the Patpatti Puja Mandap, indicative of a broader quiet across festivals in the town typically alive with music and dance. Despite this, no fear disrupts the celebrations. The Ashtami bathing ritual continues on the Adi Brakshputra River, underscoring community resilience.
The political landscape shifted dramatically following the student protests that led to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's exit. An interim government now operates under Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus. During a recent summit, India's PM Modi highlighted concerns over minority safety in Bangladesh, urging thorough investigations of alleged mistreatment—a sentiment backed by assurances for India's support towards a secure, stable, Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
