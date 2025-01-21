Labourer Claims Family Ostracized Over Daughter's Death Rumour
A labourer from Beed, Maharashtra claims his family faces ostracism due to false rumours about his daughter's death caused by HIV. Alleging police and doctor complicity, he demands action after his daughter was harassed by in-laws. Officials are investigating the incident.
A labourer from Beed district in Maharashtra alleges that his family is being ostracized due to rumors of his daughter dying from HIV-related causes.
He has filed complaints against a policeman and a government doctor, accusing them of spreading these claims. According to him, his daughter faced harassment from in-laws, prompting a police complaint before her death in December.
The local superintendent acknowledged the situation, stating the policeman merely repeated what the doctor informed him and an investigation is underway.
