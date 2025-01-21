Labourer Claims Family Ostracized Over Daughter's Death Rumour

A labourer from Beed district in Maharashtra alleges that his family is being ostracized due to rumors of his daughter dying from HIV-related causes.

He has filed complaints against a policeman and a government doctor, accusing them of spreading these claims. According to him, his daughter faced harassment from in-laws, prompting a police complaint before her death in December.

The local superintendent acknowledged the situation, stating the policeman merely repeated what the doctor informed him and an investigation is underway.

