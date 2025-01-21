Left Menu

BJP MLA Munirathna Faces Charges Over Demolition in Peenya

A case has been filed against BJP MLA Munirathna and six associates for allegedly demolishing homes in a slum in Peenya. The demolition reportedly displaced 60 families and led to the loss of cash and valuables. The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Ordinance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:58 IST
BJP MLA Munirathna and six others are under investigation for allegedly demolishing the homes of daily wage laborers in Peenya, according to police sources. The case was registered following a complaint from a resident, linking Munirathna and his associates to the illegal demolition.

The complainant alleges that Munirathna led the operation using construction machinery, destroying the homes of about 60 families without any prior warning. Substantial financial losses were reported, with residents losing cash and gold during the incident.

Legal charges have been filed against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance. Witnesses claim residents faced threats and physical assault, adding to the severity of the accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

