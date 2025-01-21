BJP MLA Munirathna Faces Charges Over Demolition in Peenya

BJP MLA Munirathna and six others are under investigation for allegedly demolishing the homes of daily wage laborers in Peenya, according to police sources. The case was registered following a complaint from a resident, linking Munirathna and his associates to the illegal demolition.

The complainant alleges that Munirathna led the operation using construction machinery, destroying the homes of about 60 families without any prior warning. Substantial financial losses were reported, with residents losing cash and gold during the incident.

Legal charges have been filed against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Ordinance. Witnesses claim residents faced threats and physical assault, adding to the severity of the accusations.

