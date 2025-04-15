AAP Accuses BJP of Betraying Delhi's Slum Dwellers with Demolitions

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Tuesday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reneged on its pledge to provide in-situ housing for slum dwellers in Delhi, starting eviction processes instead. Thousands of residents from the Madrasi Camp JJ cluster are being affected as their homes are demolished and they are forcibly relocated to Narela, which is 40 to 50 kilometers away.

Residents plan to protest these evictions at Rajghat Chowk on Wednesday. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the BJP-led government, pointing out that many affected families are of Tamil origin. He questioned how the BJP plans to gain votes in Tamil Nadu given these events. Bharadwaj noted the absence of basic amenities like potable water at the new location.

Bharadwaj urged the BJP to adhere to Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) policies by providing alternative housing within a 5-kilometer radius of current residences. He accused the BJP of misleading slum dwellers before elections and now favoring capitalist interests at the expense of the poor.

(With inputs from agencies.)