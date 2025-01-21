UP Cabinet's Ceremonial Kumbh Meeting at Sangam

In a notable move, the Yogi Adityanath government will convene a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Arail on Wednesday. All 54 UP cabinet ministers are expected to be present to review and approve important proposals and schemes for the state.

Originally planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, the meeting was relocated to Triveni Sankul due to security concerns that might disrupt pilgrim movement. The meeting is slated to commence at 12 noon.

Following the proceedings, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet, will travel by motorboat to the Sangam for a holy dip and rituals, marking another instance of his ceremonial approach as witnessed in 2019's Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)