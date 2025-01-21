Left Menu

UP Cabinet's Ceremonial Kumbh Meeting at Sangam

The Yogi Adityanath government plans a cabinet meeting at Maha Kumbh, inviting all 54 ministers to approve proposals and schemes. Post-meeting, the cabinet will take a holy dip in the Sangam. Concerns over security led to a venue shift from Mela Authority Auditorium to Triveni Sankul, Arail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:04 IST
In a notable move, the Yogi Adityanath government will convene a special cabinet meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Arail on Wednesday. All 54 UP cabinet ministers are expected to be present to review and approve important proposals and schemes for the state.

Originally planned at the Mela Authority Auditorium, the meeting was relocated to Triveni Sankul due to security concerns that might disrupt pilgrim movement. The meeting is slated to commence at 12 noon.

Following the proceedings, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet, will travel by motorboat to the Sangam for a holy dip and rituals, marking another instance of his ceremonial approach as witnessed in 2019's Kumbh Mela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

