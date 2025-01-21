Congress Calls for Protests Over Alleged Election Irregularities in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Congress has announced plans for state-wide protests on January 25, coinciding with National Voters' Day. The protests aim to address alleged election irregularities during the last state assembly elections, which the party claims undermined democracy.

At a press conference, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India of manipulating votes. He questioned the sudden increase in voter numbers and criticized a recent bill limiting public access to election data.

Patole also addressed separate issues in the state, including custodial deaths, alleged mafia activities in Beed, and a significant crop insurance scam, calling for accountability and intervention from government officials.

