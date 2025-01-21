Congress Calls for Protests Over Alleged Election Irregularities in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra Congress plans state-wide protests on January 25, National Voters' Day, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of India of election irregularities in the 2024 state assembly elections. They allege voter data manipulation and criticize a new bill limiting public access to voting details.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Congress has announced plans for state-wide protests on January 25, coinciding with National Voters' Day. The protests aim to address alleged election irregularities during the last state assembly elections, which the party claims undermined democracy.
At a press conference, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission of India of manipulating votes. He questioned the sudden increase in voter numbers and criticized a recent bill limiting public access to election data.
Patole also addressed separate issues in the state, including custodial deaths, alleged mafia activities in Beed, and a significant crop insurance scam, calling for accountability and intervention from government officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP's Agnimitra Paul Slams TMC's Ghosh Over Mamata-Netaji Comparison
Political Parties Clash Over BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi
Election Showdown: AAP Slams BJP's Objectionable Remarks
BJP Accuses Kejriwal: Unveiling the 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Deliberate Collision Claims Lives of BJP Leaders in Odisha