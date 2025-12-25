BJP's Historic Win: Rajesh and Nath to Lead Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named former district president V V Rajesh as its mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the party achieved a historic win, ending 45 years of uninterrupted Left rule. For the deputy mayor position, the BJP has chosen woman councillor Asha Nath.

This decision was announced by the party's state general secretary, S Suresh, during a meeting with newly elected BJP councillors and district leaders. Previously, discussions had centered on retired DGP R Sreelekha as a potential mayoral candidate, but her elevation was reportedly opposed by some within the party.

Just before the announcement, state secretary Rajeev Chandrasekhar disclosed that he consulted BJP national president J P Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin for insights on party affairs in Kerala. Ultimately, Thiruvananthapuram turned in favor of the BJP, which secured 50 seats, ending the long-held Left dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)