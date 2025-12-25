Left Menu

BJP's Historic Win: Rajesh and Nath to Lead Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

The BJP announced former district president V V Rajesh as its mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, marking the end of 45 years of Left rule. Woman councillor Asha Nath will run for Deputy Mayor. The decision was made following discussions within the party's state and district leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:42 IST
BJP's Historic Win: Rajesh and Nath to Lead Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named former district president V V Rajesh as its mayoral candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where the party achieved a historic win, ending 45 years of uninterrupted Left rule. For the deputy mayor position, the BJP has chosen woman councillor Asha Nath.

This decision was announced by the party's state general secretary, S Suresh, during a meeting with newly elected BJP councillors and district leaders. Previously, discussions had centered on retired DGP R Sreelekha as a potential mayoral candidate, but her elevation was reportedly opposed by some within the party.

Just before the announcement, state secretary Rajeev Chandrasekhar disclosed that he consulted BJP national president J P Nadda and national working president Nitin Nabin for insights on party affairs in Kerala. Ultimately, Thiruvananthapuram turned in favor of the BJP, which secured 50 seats, ending the long-held Left dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025