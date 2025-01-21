Tragedy on the Slopes: Fatal Fire at Turkish Ski Resort
A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains claimed 66 lives and injured 51 others, forcing guests to jump from windows to escape. Investigations are underway as the fire coincided with school holidays, a peak time for ski tourism in the area.
A tragic fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel at the renowned Kartalkaya ski resort in the Bolu mountains, northwest Turkey, leaving 66 dead and injuring 51.
The blaze erupted on the restaurant floor around 3:30 a.m., forcing panic-stricken guests to leap from windows, some using bed sheets to try to escape.
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the hotel housed 238 guests. Fire crews, hindered by the hotel's slope positioning, extinguished the fire after battling the blaze for a significant period.
