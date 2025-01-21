Tragedy on the Slopes: Fatal Fire at Turkish Ski Resort

A tragic fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel at the renowned Kartalkaya ski resort in the Bolu mountains, northwest Turkey, leaving 66 dead and injuring 51.

The blaze erupted on the restaurant floor around 3:30 a.m., forcing panic-stricken guests to leap from windows, some using bed sheets to try to escape.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed the hotel housed 238 guests. Fire crews, hindered by the hotel's slope positioning, extinguished the fire after battling the blaze for a significant period.

