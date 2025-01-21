Left Menu

Drama at Bhopal District Collectorate: Man Sets Vehicle Ablaze

A man named Hotam Singh set a vehicle on fire at the Bhopal district collectorate, claiming his unresolved pleas led to this drastic action. Singh also poured petrol on himself but was stopped by bystanders. District officials are investigating his claims regarding pending court cases and threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Bhopal district collectorate on Tuesday, as a man named Hotam Singh attempted to set himself on fire after lighting a vehicle ablaze, alleging that his long-standing grievances had been ignored.

Brave bystanders intervened just in time, preventing a potential disaster by overpowering Singh, who had already doused himself in petrol. Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred during the post-public hearing episode.

District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh reported that Hotam Singh's claims of a court case backlog and property threats are under investigation, with promises of assistance and potential action against alleged threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

