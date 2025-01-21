Drama at Bhopal District Collectorate: Man Sets Vehicle Ablaze

A dramatic incident unfolded at the Bhopal district collectorate on Tuesday, as a man named Hotam Singh attempted to set himself on fire after lighting a vehicle ablaze, alleging that his long-standing grievances had been ignored.

Brave bystanders intervened just in time, preventing a potential disaster by overpowering Singh, who had already doused himself in petrol. Authorities confirmed that no injuries occurred during the post-public hearing episode.

District Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh reported that Hotam Singh's claims of a court case backlog and property threats are under investigation, with promises of assistance and potential action against alleged threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)