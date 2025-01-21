National Kabaddi Player's Illegal Immigration Racket Exposed

Former national-level kabaddi player, Mandeep Singh, has been apprehended by IGI Airport police for allegedly spearheading an illegal immigration operation, according to a police official on Tuesday.

Mandeep Singh, hailing from Talwandi Chaudhrian in Punjab, was found facilitating unauthorized journeys to the U.S. His scam came under the spotlight when Maninder Pal Singh, a 20-year-old deportee, was caught with a tampered passport.

The investigation revealed missing pages and fake visas, with Maninder implicating Mandeep in directing his illegal travel through numerous countries using forged documents. Authorities detained Singh, who had disguised his operations under an IELTS coaching business.

