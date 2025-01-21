Left Menu

National Kabaddi Player's Illegal Immigration Racket Exposed

Former national kabaddi player Mandeep Singh, from Punjab, was arrested for running an illegal immigration racket under the guise of a coaching center. After a deportee revealed his fraudulent activities, Singh was caught, highlighting his use of fake documents and extensive unlawful networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:45 IST
Mandeep Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Former national-level kabaddi player, Mandeep Singh, has been apprehended by IGI Airport police for allegedly spearheading an illegal immigration operation, according to a police official on Tuesday.

Mandeep Singh, hailing from Talwandi Chaudhrian in Punjab, was found facilitating unauthorized journeys to the U.S. His scam came under the spotlight when Maninder Pal Singh, a 20-year-old deportee, was caught with a tampered passport.

The investigation revealed missing pages and fake visas, with Maninder implicating Mandeep in directing his illegal travel through numerous countries using forged documents. Authorities detained Singh, who had disguised his operations under an IELTS coaching business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

