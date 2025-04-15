Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Venezuelan Deportees' Detention in El Salvador

Lawyers are challenging the detention of over 200 Venezuelans deported from the U.S. to El Salvador, alleging denial of access to legal representation. Under President Trump, 238 Venezuelans were sent to El Salvador. Law firm representatives and rights organizations are demanding transparency and legal justification for the detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:41 IST
Legal Battle Over Venezuelan Deportees' Detention in El Salvador
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a growing legal controversy, lawyers are contesting the incarceration of over 200 Venezuelan nationals in El Salvador, who were deported from the United States under former President Trump's administration. The lawyers claim that these individuals are denied access to legal counsel and face restricted communication with the outside world, raising concerns about their treatment and legal rights.

The deportation arrangement involved sending 238 Venezuelans to a high-security facility in El Salvador. Despite multiple legal efforts, including habeas corpus petitions, lawyers have been unable to make contact with their clients or confirm their conditions, with the Salvadoran government yet to provide clarity.

Rights organizations like Human Rights Watch call on the Salvadoran authorities to provide transparency regarding the detainees' identities and whereabouts. The situation has attracted international criticism over the lack of judicial independence in El Salvador and alleged human rights violations since President Nayib Bukele's assumption of power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

