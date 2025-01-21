Left Menu

Debating the Future: Insights on the Waqf Amendment Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill held a significant meeting, attended by Shia Waqf Board officials and Muslim organizations. Discussions revolved around concerns about 'Waqf in-use' properties and their future management. The meeting aimed at addressing objections to the Bill and intended benefits for impoverished Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:46 IST
The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) tasked with the Waqf (Amendment) Bill convened a crucial meeting on Tuesday. Officials from the Shia Waqf Board, Muslim organizations, and the Uttar Pradesh government participated in this dialogue.

State Minority Welfare Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar emphasized the government's aim to extend the benefits of Waqf properties to poor Muslims, while noting resistance from those unlawfully occupying Waqf land. Shia Waqf Board Chairman Ali Zaidi raised concerns about the management of 'Waqf in-use' properties if excluded by the Amendment.

Zaidi reiterated that many in-use properties, not officially recorded as Waqf, such as dargahs and graveyards, fall under this category. JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal and other MPs were present, discussing objections to the Bill, following its failure to pass in Parliament.

