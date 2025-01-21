Left Menu

Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Shot in Outer Delhi

In Outer Delhi, a 54-year-old man named Dharamvir was shot dead amid a bitter property dispute. Two juveniles have been apprehended, with a country-made pistol and live ammunition recovered from them. The incident was reported by the victim's son, and an investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic property dispute in Outer Delhi culminated in the death of a 54-year-old man. The victim, identified as Dharamvir, was fatally shot on Monday night near his home, according to local officials. Dharamvir, an employee at a state-run liquor shop, was found unconscious in his vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The victim's son reported the incident to the Bawana police station, leading to the apprehension of two juveniles. A country-made pistol and 14 live cartridges were recovered from the suspects, suggesting premeditated intent. Initial investigations reveal that the murder was the consequence of an ongoing property dispute, corroborated by the family.

The police have registered an FIR and initiated an extensive investigation. They have reviewed CCTV footage and gathered evidence in an effort to piece together the events leading up to the incident. Further developments are expected as the case unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

