Resignation Amidst Turmoil: Israel's Top General Steps Down

Israel's top military figure, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, has tendered his resignation, citing critical security lapses that enabled the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Halevi's decision marks a significant accountability moment among Israeli officials in the wake of the aggressive assault.

The resignation has come just days into a tenuous ceasefire between Israeli forces and Hamas, the militant group that had taken control of the situation in the Gaza Strip. Despite months of intense conflict and heavy casualties, Hamas remains a dominant presence, signaling continued instability in the region.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians, predominantly women and children, according to local health authorities. Simultaneously, over 1,200 Israelis were killed during the initial invasion by Hamas, with numerous hostages still unaccounted for or feared dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)