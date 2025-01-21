Left Menu

Israeli Raids in Jenin: Intensifying West Bank Tensions

Israeli security forces, supported by helicopters, launched a major operation in Jenin, West Bank, resulting in eight Palestinian deaths. Prime Minister Netanyahu justified the raid as part of efforts to combat Iranian-backed militants. The operation follows recent violence escalation in the West Bank amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces executed a major raid in the volatile city of Jenin, West Bank, resulting in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians. The operation, backed by helicopters, was deemed a 'large-scale and significant military operation' by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This military action took place just one day following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of lifted sanctions on ultranationalist Israeli settlers. Netanyahu characterized the move as a fresh offensive against Iranian-backed militants, which has caused concern over rising tensions in the West Bank.

The intensifying operations in Jenin underscore ongoing violence in the West Bank despite a recent ceasefire in Gaza. The raids also follow a prolonged Palestinian security operation aimed at reclaiming control over the militant-heavy refugee camp, further complicating the already fragile peace situation.

