Punjab's Jal Bus Controversy: A Symbol of Corruption

The Rs 8.63-crore amphibious Jal Bus project is under scrutiny as a 'symbol of corruption,' according to Punjab Tourism Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. This controversial project, initiated in December 2016, allowed tourists to ride on Harike Lake but was halted by the Congress government in 2017.

Minister Sond dismissed rumors of plans to restart the service, asserting that such reports were baseless. He accused the previous administration of irresponsible spending, highlighting that the project drained state funds while generating minimal revenue.

Sond stressed that under Chief Minister Singh Mann's leadership, the government prioritizes public safety and financial prudence and will not consider relaunching the Jal Bus. He urged the public to disregard any media claims suggesting otherwise.

