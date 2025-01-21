Left Menu

Leadership Shift at Jammu & Kashmir's KVIB

Surinder Choudhary, Jammu & Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, has been named chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Board, succeeding Hina Shafi Bhat. The government has restructured several industrial boards, appointing Choudhary as chairperson for each, alongside his role as Minister for Industries and Commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:40 IST
Leadership Shift at Jammu & Kashmir's KVIB
Surinder Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership change, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has been appointed chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), succeeding Hina Shafi Bhat, a senior BJP leader who had held the position since December 2018.

The administration announced the reconstitution of various industrial boards, including the J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, J&K Cements Limited, J&K Industries Limited, J&K Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation Limited, and the J&K State Industrial Development Corporation.

As reported by the General Administration Department, Choudhary, who also serves as the Minister for Industries and Commerce, will now lead all the restructured boards, each composed of a diverse group of members according to six separate governmental orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025