Leadership Shift at Jammu & Kashmir's KVIB

In a significant leadership change, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary has been appointed chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), succeeding Hina Shafi Bhat, a senior BJP leader who had held the position since December 2018.

The administration announced the reconstitution of various industrial boards, including the J&K Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation, J&K Cements Limited, J&K Industries Limited, J&K Small Scale Industrial Development Corporation Limited, and the J&K State Industrial Development Corporation.

As reported by the General Administration Department, Choudhary, who also serves as the Minister for Industries and Commerce, will now lead all the restructured boards, each composed of a diverse group of members according to six separate governmental orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)