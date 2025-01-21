Left Menu

Tragedy at Kartalkaya: Ski Resort Fire Claims Lives

A devastating fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Turkey's Bolu mountains killed 66 people and injured 51 others. The blaze broke out early in the morning, leading panicked guests to jump from windows. Authorities are investigating the incident, coinciding with school holidays and a surge of visitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic fire engulfed the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Bolu mountains of Turkey, claiming 66 lives and injuring 51 individuals. The inferno broke out at 3:30 a.m., forcing desperate guests to escape through windows, some using makeshift ropes of tied bedsheets.

Witnesses described scenes of panic and chaos as the 12-storey hotel quickly succumbed to the flames. Emergency services surrounded the building, whose wooden façade bore the marks of the tragic night. Among those affected were numerous families seeking a holiday retreat.

The incident has prompted a detailed investigation, with authorities detaining four individuals, including the hotel owner. As the nation mourns the loss, questions over safety protocols and emergency response times loom over this popular ski resort destination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

