Engine Fire Prompts Emergency Evacuation of Delta Flight in Orlando

An engine fire on a Delta Air Lines A330 at Orlando International Airport forced an emergency evacuation of nearly 300 passengers and crew members. The flight was preparing for departure to Atlanta when the incident occurred.

At approximately 11:15 a.m. EDT, flames were spotted in the tailpipe of one of the plane's two engines, prompting the flight crew to initiate evacuation procedures, utilizing slides for a swift exit. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced an investigation into the incident, part of a string of aviation safety issues in the U.S. Delta Air Lines plans to deploy additional aircraft for affected passengers, while maintenance teams assess the faulty aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)