Legal Showdown: Trump’s Executive Orders Face Court Challenges

Immigrant and civil rights groups, along with Democratic states, are challenging President Trump's executive orders, including efforts to alter birthright citizenship. Lawsuits have been filed in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, citing potential constitutional violations. The legal battle highlights ongoing resistance and scrutiny of Trump's early policy moves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Immigrant and civil rights organizations took swift action against U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive orders, filing lawsuits on Monday aimed at his controversial directive to limit birthright citizenship. The legal actions mark the first challenges against Trump's orders since he assumed office.

Filed in federal courts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, the lawsuits emerged shortly after Trump's inauguration, targeting key elements of his immigration policies. The plaintiffs argue that the executive order infringes upon constitutional rights guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, specifically the Citizenship Clause.

This legal confrontation is among several anticipated actions by Democratic-led states and advocacy groups, poised to contest various facets of Trump's agenda. The situation underscores the tension between state-level authorities and the federal government's recent policy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

