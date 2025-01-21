Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Bosch: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives

A gas cylinder explosion at Bosch's premises in Reutlingen, Germany resulted in the deaths of two contractor employees and injured another. The explosion was caused by a silane gas leak, prompting an investigation. Bosch expressed condolences to the victims' families while police and company are probing the incident.

Updated: 21-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 22:06 IST
In an unfortunate incident at Bosch, the world's leading car parts supplier, a gas cylinder explosion resulted in the deaths of two contractor employees, with another person lightly injured. German police, along with Bosch, confirmed the incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Reutlingen.

The explosion was attributed to a silane gas leak that occurred outdoors. Authorities stated that the incident took place at around 0700 GMT when several workers attempted to assess the situation.

Bosch expressed its condolences, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the death of the two employees of the external company. Our thoughts are with their families." An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)

