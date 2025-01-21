Tragedy Strikes at Bosch: Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives

In an unfortunate incident at Bosch, the world's leading car parts supplier, a gas cylinder explosion resulted in the deaths of two contractor employees, with another person lightly injured. German police, along with Bosch, confirmed the incident occurred on Tuesday morning in Reutlingen.

The explosion was attributed to a silane gas leak that occurred outdoors. Authorities stated that the incident took place at around 0700 GMT when several workers attempted to assess the situation.

Bosch expressed its condolences, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the death of the two employees of the external company. Our thoughts are with their families." An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the leak.

(With inputs from agencies.)