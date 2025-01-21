Left Menu

Swift Rescue: 12 Missing Minors Reunited in Delhi

In Delhi's Rohini area, 12 missing minors, aged between 12 and 17, have been found and returned to their families. The police executed an intensive search operation involving CCTV reviews, distributing photographs at transit points, and working with local informers to ensure safe recovery.

Updated: 21-01-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 23:15 IST
Twelve minors who had disappeared over the last two weeks in Delhi's Rohini area have been successfully located and returned to their families, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The children, aged between 12 and 17 years, were found following an extensive police effort. After families reported the children missing, police teams conducted a thorough search involving the analysis of hundreds of CCTV videos.

Photographs of the children were shared at auto-rickshaw and bus stands. Additional strategies included door-to-door inquiries and collaborating with local informers. Police also coordinated with hospitals and stations in cases where information was scarce, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Amit Goel reported.

