New Jersey Leads Battle Against Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

On Tuesday, New Jersey, alongside more than a dozen states, announced its legal challenge against President Donald Trump's executive order which seeks to terminate the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

New Jersey Democratic Attorney General Matt Platkin is spearheading the lawsuit against Trump's order. He leads a coalition of 18 states, the District of Columbia, and the city of San Francisco in this legal battle.

Platkin, supported by immigrants' rights advocates, argues that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution clearly states that individuals born in the U.S. are citizens, regardless of their parents' citizenship status, underscoring that presidents possess substantial power but are limited by constitutional boundaries.

