New Jersey Leads Battle Against Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order

New Jersey, along with 18 states and other jurisdictions, has launched a legal challenge against President Trump's executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. Attorney General Matt Platkin emphasizes the power of the Constitution's 14th Amendment, defending the rights of those born in the U.S., regardless of parental citizenship.

On Tuesday, New Jersey, alongside more than a dozen states, announced its legal challenge against President Donald Trump's executive order which seeks to terminate the constitutional guarantee of birthright citizenship.

New Jersey Democratic Attorney General Matt Platkin is spearheading the lawsuit against Trump's order. He leads a coalition of 18 states, the District of Columbia, and the city of San Francisco in this legal battle.

Platkin, supported by immigrants' rights advocates, argues that the 14th Amendment of the Constitution clearly states that individuals born in the U.S. are citizens, regardless of their parents' citizenship status, underscoring that presidents possess substantial power but are limited by constitutional boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

