Ransford Anertey Abbey Takes Helm at Ghana's Cocobod
Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Ransford Anertey Abbey as the acting head of Cocobod, the country's state cocoa regulator. This decision was announced in a letter from the president's office, emphasizing a significant move in the cocoa industry leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:44 IST
In a strategic move for Ghana's cocoa industry, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Ransford Anertey Abbey as the acting head of Cocobod, the nation's state cocoa regulatory body.
The announcement came through an official communiqué from the president's office, highlighting the leadership change aimed at bolstering the cocoa sector.
This shift signifies the government's commitment to enhancing the management and output of Ghana's cocoa production, a critical component of the nation's economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Business Moves Amid Regulatory Challenges
Tamil Nadu Government Calms Fears on Human Metapneumovirus
IAEA Launches New Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project to Boost Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security in Asia-Pacific
Belson Coutinho Ascends to COO at Akasa Air Amid Regulatory Challenges
Delhi Elections: BJP Vows to Deliver 'Conflict-Free Government'