Ransford Anertey Abbey Takes Helm at Ghana's Cocobod

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Ransford Anertey Abbey as the acting head of Cocobod, the country's state cocoa regulator. This decision was announced in a letter from the president's office, emphasizing a significant move in the cocoa industry leadership.

In a strategic move for Ghana's cocoa industry, President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Ransford Anertey Abbey as the acting head of Cocobod, the nation's state cocoa regulatory body.

The announcement came through an official communiqué from the president's office, highlighting the leadership change aimed at bolstering the cocoa sector.

This shift signifies the government's commitment to enhancing the management and output of Ghana's cocoa production, a critical component of the nation's economy.

