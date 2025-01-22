Allegations Cloud Hegseth's Path to Pentagon Leadership

New allegations have emerged against Pete Hegseth, President Trump's Pentagon nominee, just ahead of a crucial Senate vote. Accusations by his former sister-in-law, Danielle Hegseth, claim that he abused his second ex-wife, Samantha Hegseth, leading to increased scrutiny from Democrat lawmakers.

Senator Jack Reed has called for an exhaustive investigation into these claims, citing a worrying pattern of misconduct that could disqualify Hegseth from military leadership. Allegations include spousal abuse, alcohol misuse, and inappropriate comments, all of which Hegseth firmly denies.

Despite claiming innocence and pledging reforms, a slim Republican majority means Hegseth needs strong party support to secure his confirmation. As Democrats and independents potentially align against him, every vote counts in this contentious nomination process.

(With inputs from agencies.)