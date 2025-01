Trump's Crackdown on Diversity Programs Intensifies

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his campaign against diversity programs, urging the private sector to join his initiative and ordering a review of diversity hires across various agencies. He has asked that government employees working within these offices be placed on paid leave.

The new executive order follows Trump's previous move to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, which aim to promote opportunities for underrepresented groups. Civil rights activists believe these programs are vital to combat structural inequities and racism.

The order also revokes policies dating back to 1965 related to environmental actions and equal employment opportunities, focusing instead on high-value civil compliance investigations. The Trump administration has stated that employment preferences for military veterans will remain intact.

(With inputs from agencies.)