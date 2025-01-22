Hamas in Gaza: Aftermath and Future Holds

In neighborhoods hard-hit by 15 months of conflict with Israel, Hamas officials are spearheading efforts to clear debris following Sunday's ceasefire. Gunmen from the group are escorting aid convoys through Gaza's roads, reinforcing Hamas' control through visible patrols, signaling its continuous authority.

While Israeli officials suggested Hamas' parade post-ceasefire was an exaggerated display of its resilience, the group's administration rapidly restored order, curbing looting and resuming services in the devastated enclave. Residents and experts acknowledge Hamas' deep-rooted influence, presenting challenges to a lasting ceasefire.

Hamas, overseeing Gaza's security forces and administrative functions, maintains its grip despite Israeli airstrikes targeting its lower-ranked administrators. Ismail Al-Thawabta, of the Hamas-run media office, confirmed that services and governance operations, including aid coordination, are ongoing despite extensive wartime destruction.

