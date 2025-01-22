Left Menu

Hamas in Gaza: Aftermath and Future Holds

In the wake of a ceasefire with Israel, Hamas maintains control of Gaza, navigating challenges of security, rubble clearance, and governance. Despite Israel's efforts to dismantle it, Hamas remains entrenched, raising questions about its future role as peace negotiations and reconstruction plans unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:33 IST
Hamas in Gaza: Aftermath and Future Holds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In neighborhoods hard-hit by 15 months of conflict with Israel, Hamas officials are spearheading efforts to clear debris following Sunday's ceasefire. Gunmen from the group are escorting aid convoys through Gaza's roads, reinforcing Hamas' control through visible patrols, signaling its continuous authority.

While Israeli officials suggested Hamas' parade post-ceasefire was an exaggerated display of its resilience, the group's administration rapidly restored order, curbing looting and resuming services in the devastated enclave. Residents and experts acknowledge Hamas' deep-rooted influence, presenting challenges to a lasting ceasefire.

Hamas, overseeing Gaza's security forces and administrative functions, maintains its grip despite Israeli airstrikes targeting its lower-ranked administrators. Ismail Al-Thawabta, of the Hamas-run media office, confirmed that services and governance operations, including aid coordination, are ongoing despite extensive wartime destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025