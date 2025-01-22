Political Storm Brews Over Alleged PPE Kit Procurement Corruption in Kerala
The Congress party has intensified its criticism of the Kerala government following a Comptroller and Auditor General report detailing irregularities in PPE kit acquisitions during the Covid-19 pandemic, suggesting corruption. The report accuses the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd of unlawful advances to a Maharashtra company and points to potential misuse of funds.
- Country:
- India
The Kerala government faces fierce criticism from Congress due to a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report highlighting alleged corruption in the procurement of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits during the Covid-19 crisis.
The CAG report, presented to the state assembly, claimed that deviations in the procurement process caused the state an extra expenditure of Rs 10.23 crore. It highlighted that Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) allegedly favored San Pharma, a Maharashtra company, violating protocol by providing full purchase advance.
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition has leveled accusations of corruption against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja, citing the report as evidence. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala condemned the procurement process, urging accountability and action against those involved in these irregularities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Raja Krishnamoorthi Brings Bhagavad-Gita to Congress Prayer Service
Historic Milestone: Congressman Subramanyam's Unique Oath Ceremony
Historic Oath: Suhash Subramanyam's Milestone in U.S. Congress
Delhi Gears Up for 2025 Elections: Congress Eyes Comeback
Congress Under Fire for Alleged U-Turn on Rythu Bharosa Scheme in Telangana