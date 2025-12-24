Left Menu

Congress Stands Firm with Unnao Survivor, Justice Pursued Amidst Bail Controversy

The Congress party reaffirms its dedication to justice as leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi meet the Unnao rape survivor. With former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar granted bail, the Congress pledges to support the survivor's legal battle and ensure her safety amidst ongoing threats.

Congress leader Pawan Khera (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant demonstration of support, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have reaffirmed their commitment to seeking justice for the Unnao rape survivor during a meeting in the national capital. The meeting, highlighted by Congress leader Pawan Khera, underscores the party's dedication to accountability and justice amid a controversial bail decision.

The Delhi High Court recently granted bail to former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, convicted in a minor's rape case. With this backdrop, the survivor and her family turned to the Congress for assistance in securing a formidable legal team to continue their pursuit of justice. Concerns for their safety have also driven the family to seek relocation to a state governed by the Congress.

The family's request for legal support and safety measures comes as Sengar's appeal against his life sentence is pending. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi assured the survivor's family of their full support, addressing not just legal assistance but also broader livelihood and security concerns. This meeting further cements the Congress's stance on ensuring justice for the victim, even as political tensions surrounding the case intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

