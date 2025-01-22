Calcutta High Court to Deliberate on RG Kar Hospital Verdict Appeal
The Calcutta High Court is set to hear parties involved in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, before deciding on an appeal filed by the West Bengal government. The appeal challenges the sentence given to the convict, which the CBI opposes, claiming prosecuting rights.
Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 12:07 IST
The Calcutta High Court announced it will consider parties' arguments related to the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The West Bengal government has appealed, arguing the sentence is inadequate.
The CBI has contested the state's right to appeal, insisting it is the prosecuting authority capable of challenging the sentence.
The Sealdah court previously sentenced the convict, Roy, to life imprisonment for the heinous crime against an on-duty doctor. A division bench led by Justice Debangshu Basak will assess the appeal's admission next Monday.

