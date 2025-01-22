Allegations Rock Jajpur College: Lecturer Accused of Attempted Rape

In a shocking turn of events, a lecturer at a private college in Jajpur district of Odisha has found himself at the center of a criminal investigation. A third-year student has accused the Economics teacher of attempting to rape her.

According to the student's allegations, the lecturer lured her into an empty classroom with promises of better marks in her upcoming examination. Once inside, he allegedly tried to assault her. Despite her resistance, the lecturer threatened retaliation by failing her in the exam.

Reportedly, the student immediately informed the college principal, who suggested resolving the matter informally, prompting her to file a police report. In response, students organized a protest, demanding action be taken against the lecturer. Bari Ramachandrapur police have registered a case and are currently pursuing the accused, who has fled the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)