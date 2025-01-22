Left Menu

Parking Dispute Escalates to Tragedy in Nashik

A heated argument over a parking space at Shree Keshav Hari Apartments in Nashik escalated to violence, resulting in the death of Buddhan Laxman Vishwakarma. Police have filed a murder case against Vasant Ghode and his sons. Investigation continues, but no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:22 IST
Parking Dispute Escalates to Tragedy in Nashik
murder
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal altercation over a parking spot has shaken the residents of Shree Keshav Hari Apartments in Nashik. Police authorities confirmed that Buddhan Laxman Vishwakarma, a 49-year-old resident, lost his life following a clash on the premises.

The altercation initially broke out between Vishwakarma, the housing society's chairman Vasant Ghode, and a tenant, escalating after a residents' meeting. During a discussion near Vishwakarma's residence, a physical confrontation erupted as Ghode and his sons reportedly attacked Vishwakarma's wife, Mona, who later required hospital treatment.

Tragically, Vishwakarma collapsed from internal injuries after visiting the hospital, leading to his death. A murder investigation is underway against Ghode and his sons, although no arrests have yet been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025