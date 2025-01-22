Parking Dispute Escalates to Tragedy in Nashik
A heated argument over a parking space at Shree Keshav Hari Apartments in Nashik escalated to violence, resulting in the death of Buddhan Laxman Vishwakarma. Police have filed a murder case against Vasant Ghode and his sons. Investigation continues, but no arrests have been made yet.
A fatal altercation over a parking spot has shaken the residents of Shree Keshav Hari Apartments in Nashik. Police authorities confirmed that Buddhan Laxman Vishwakarma, a 49-year-old resident, lost his life following a clash on the premises.
The altercation initially broke out between Vishwakarma, the housing society's chairman Vasant Ghode, and a tenant, escalating after a residents' meeting. During a discussion near Vishwakarma's residence, a physical confrontation erupted as Ghode and his sons reportedly attacked Vishwakarma's wife, Mona, who later required hospital treatment.
Tragically, Vishwakarma collapsed from internal injuries after visiting the hospital, leading to his death. A murder investigation is underway against Ghode and his sons, although no arrests have yet been made.
