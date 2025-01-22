Left Menu

Battle Over Sentence: West Bengal Govt Seeks Justice in Rape-Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court is set to hear an appeal by the West Bengal government challenging the sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The appeal contends the life sentence is inadequate, advocating for a harsher penalty, opposing the CBI's position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:52 IST
Battle Over Sentence: West Bengal Govt Seeks Justice in Rape-Murder Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has announced it will hear arguments from the CBI, the victim's family, and the convicted individual regarding an appeal by the West Bengal government on the RG Kar hospital rape-murder sentence. The government claims the punishment is inadequate.

This appeal, set for hearing on January 27, has been contested by the CBI, which argues that as the prosecuting body, it alone has the right to appeal based on sentence inadequacy. The state's advocate argues for harsher punishment for Sanjay Roy, sentenced to life imprisonment.

The original investigation, conducted by the Kolkata Police, was eventually transferred to the CBI following a High Court directive. The Deputy Solicitor General has opposed the state's appeal, insisting on exclusivity in the appeal process for the prosecution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025