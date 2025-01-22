Battle Over Sentence: West Bengal Govt Seeks Justice in Rape-Murder Case
The Calcutta High Court is set to hear an appeal by the West Bengal government challenging the sentence for Sanjay Roy, convicted in the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case. The appeal contends the life sentence is inadequate, advocating for a harsher penalty, opposing the CBI's position.
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court has announced it will hear arguments from the CBI, the victim's family, and the convicted individual regarding an appeal by the West Bengal government on the RG Kar hospital rape-murder sentence. The government claims the punishment is inadequate.
This appeal, set for hearing on January 27, has been contested by the CBI, which argues that as the prosecuting body, it alone has the right to appeal based on sentence inadequacy. The state's advocate argues for harsher punishment for Sanjay Roy, sentenced to life imprisonment.
The original investigation, conducted by the Kolkata Police, was eventually transferred to the CBI following a High Court directive. The Deputy Solicitor General has opposed the state's appeal, insisting on exclusivity in the appeal process for the prosecution.
(With inputs from agencies.)