Security Forces Thwart Maoist Explosive Threat in Bijapur

Security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district have successfully recovered eight improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted by Maoist insurgents. Each device weighed five kilograms and was strategically positioned along dirt tracks in an attempt to target patrolling security personnel, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The dangerous explosives were unearthed during a demining operation by a coordinated effort involving the District Reserve Guard (DRG), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its specialized CoBRA unit, and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS). Authorities revealed that the IEDs, packed in steel boxes, utilized a pressure switch mechanism, which the BDS team expertly neutralized to avert a potential tragedy.

Maoists frequently employ IEDs to target security forces, posing threats not only to personnel but also to civilians in the Bastar region, which includes Bijapur. Recent incidents saw injuries and fatalities among both security forces and civilians, emphasizing the persistent challenge posed by Maoist insurgency in the region.

