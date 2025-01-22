Jammu & Kashmir Pushes For Compliance With Mission Karmayogi

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is urging its employees to register on the Karmayogi portal, an initiative designed to strengthen public service competencies. Despite clear instructions, many employees have yet to comply, prompting concerns from the authorities.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform serves as a comprehensive online tool to guide civil service officials in capacity-building, aiming to refine governance and execution capabilities. Officials are now directed to ensure quick registration and enrollment in competency assessments on the platform.

Mission Karmayogi, a flagship initiative by the Government of India under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, seeks to develop government employees' skills. The platform is designed for on-demand learning and aims to transform into a world-class marketplace for e-learning content.

