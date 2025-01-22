Jammu & Kashmir Pushes For Compliance With Mission Karmayogi
The Jammu and Kashmir government demands employees register on the Karmayogi portal to boost public service competencies. The iGOT Karmayogi platform aims to train civil servants for improved governance. Non-compliance has prompted authorities to stress immediate registration and submit progress reports to the General Administration Department.
- Country:
- India
The government of Jammu and Kashmir is urging its employees to register on the Karmayogi portal, an initiative designed to strengthen public service competencies. Despite clear instructions, many employees have yet to comply, prompting concerns from the authorities.
The iGOT Karmayogi platform serves as a comprehensive online tool to guide civil service officials in capacity-building, aiming to refine governance and execution capabilities. Officials are now directed to ensure quick registration and enrollment in competency assessments on the platform.
Mission Karmayogi, a flagship initiative by the Government of India under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, seeks to develop government employees' skills. The platform is designed for on-demand learning and aims to transform into a world-class marketplace for e-learning content.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reshaping Public Services: Solutions to Inequities in Health and Education Systems
Unraveling the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Scam
All players expected to adhere strictly to guidelines. Non-compliance may lead to disciplinary action: BCCI.
SC issues notice to Delhi govt, Union Public Service Commission on former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar's plea seeking anticipatory bail.
EU Affirms Stance on Social Media Compliance