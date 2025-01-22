Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir Pushes For Compliance With Mission Karmayogi

The Jammu and Kashmir government demands employees register on the Karmayogi portal to boost public service competencies. The iGOT Karmayogi platform aims to train civil servants for improved governance. Non-compliance has prompted authorities to stress immediate registration and submit progress reports to the General Administration Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:24 IST
Jammu & Kashmir Pushes For Compliance With Mission Karmayogi
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Jammu and Kashmir is urging its employees to register on the Karmayogi portal, an initiative designed to strengthen public service competencies. Despite clear instructions, many employees have yet to comply, prompting concerns from the authorities.

The iGOT Karmayogi platform serves as a comprehensive online tool to guide civil service officials in capacity-building, aiming to refine governance and execution capabilities. Officials are now directed to ensure quick registration and enrollment in competency assessments on the platform.

Mission Karmayogi, a flagship initiative by the Government of India under the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building, seeks to develop government employees' skills. The platform is designed for on-demand learning and aims to transform into a world-class marketplace for e-learning content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025