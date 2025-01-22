Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Allegations Against AAP over Rs 382 Crore Healthcare Scam

Congress leader Ajay Maken accused the Aam Aadmi Party of corruption, citing a Rs 382 crore scam in Delhi's healthcare projects. Highlighting multiple CAG reports, Maken criticized delays and budget overruns under AAP's governance, leading up to the Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant allegation ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader Ajay Maken has accused the Aam Aadmi Party government of a Rs 382 crore scam in the healthcare sector.

During a press conference, Maken referenced findings from 14 CAG reports citing serious corruption charges against the AAP government. He pinpointed discrepancies in the construction of hospitals that date back to the previous Congress administration, including massive cost overruns and project delays.

According to Maken, these delays have resulted in an extra expenditure of Rs 382.52 crore, with none of the intended projects completed on schedule. The allegations have fueled political tension as the electorate prepares to cast votes next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

