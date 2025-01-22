Left Menu

Rupert Murdoch's Tabloids Apologize to Prince Harry for Privacy Breach

In a significant legal development, Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids issued an apology and settled Prince Harry's lawsuit over privacy invasion. News Group Newspapers offered a comprehensive apology for unlawful intrusions over many years, just as the trial was set to begin in the London High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:27 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rupert Murdoch's UK tabloids issued a rare apology to Prince Harry as part of a settlement in his privacy invasion lawsuit and agreed to compensate him significantly, his lawyer revealed on Wednesday.

David Sherborne, representing Prince Harry, delivered a court statement in which News Group expressed a comprehensive apology to the Duke of Sussex, acknowledging years of unlawful intrusion into his life.

This revelation unfolded in London's High Court as the Duke of Sussex's trial against the publishers of The Sun and the now-defunct News of the World was about to commence, focusing on accusations of illegal surveillance spanning decades.

