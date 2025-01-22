Voices from Northeast Delhi: A Call for Action on Unemployment and Sanitation

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, residents of northeast Delhi are raising their voices over crucial issues such as unemployment, sanitation, and traffic congestion. This area, which includes constituencies like Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Maujpur, experienced significant unrest during the CAA protests in February 2020.

Javed Khan, a 60-year-old resident, highlights unemployment and inflation as pressing concerns affecting the district's voting patterns. He calls for government initiatives to provide jobs for the youth, emphasizing that hunger and poverty are rampant, while politicians seem indifferent.

The community has also pointed out traffic congestion, inadequate sanitation, and frequent waterlogging during monsoons as ongoing challenges. Residents demand immediate government action to improve basic amenities and fulfill promises made during election campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)