Voices from Northeast Delhi: A Call for Action on Unemployment and Sanitation

Residents of northeast Delhi express concerns about unemployment, sanitation, infrastructure, and traffic congestion ahead of assembly elections. While some have received relief post-CAA protests, many allege neglect by authorities, highlighting issues affecting daily life and local businesses, and urging the government to prioritize employment, education, and basic amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, residents of northeast Delhi are raising their voices over crucial issues such as unemployment, sanitation, and traffic congestion. This area, which includes constituencies like Seelampur, Jafrabad, and Maujpur, experienced significant unrest during the CAA protests in February 2020.

Javed Khan, a 60-year-old resident, highlights unemployment and inflation as pressing concerns affecting the district's voting patterns. He calls for government initiatives to provide jobs for the youth, emphasizing that hunger and poverty are rampant, while politicians seem indifferent.

The community has also pointed out traffic congestion, inadequate sanitation, and frequent waterlogging during monsoons as ongoing challenges. Residents demand immediate government action to improve basic amenities and fulfill promises made during election campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

