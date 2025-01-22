Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Pushes Forward with Strategic Development Initiatives

During a pivotal meeting in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, unveiled a slate of new development projects and policy revisions aimed at accelerating the state's progress.

Significant announcements covered diverse initiatives, such as the establishment of medical colleges in districts like Baghpat, Hathras, and Kasganj, alongside profound changes in aerospace and defence policies, initially launched in 2018. The new policy aims to boost investment in the sector with unprecedented incentives.

Infrastructure received a substantial push with plans for new bridges in Prayagraj and significant investments through bond issuances by municipal corporations in cities like Prayagraj, Varanasi, and Agra. The state also introduced a new Directorate of Prosecution and engaged Tata Technologies to foster ITI establishments and innovation centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)