Arms Cache Found: BSF's Major Seizure Near Punjab Border

A packet containing four pistols and seven magazines was recovered by the Border Security Force near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district. The discovery followed a tip-off, leading to a joint search operation with Punjab Police. The package was concealed with yellow adhesive tape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant find, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials unearthed a packet containing four pistols and seven magazines near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, following a tip-off.

The discovery led to a search operation conducted jointly by BSF personnel and the Punjab Police, underscoring the continued vigilance of Indian security forces in border areas.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and was found adjacent to Rajatal village of Amritsar, highlighting ongoing security efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

