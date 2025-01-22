Arms Cache Found: BSF's Major Seizure Near Punjab Border

In a significant find, the Border Security Force (BSF) officials unearthed a packet containing four pistols and seven magazines near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Amritsar district, following a tip-off.

The discovery led to a search operation conducted jointly by BSF personnel and the Punjab Police, underscoring the continued vigilance of Indian security forces in border areas.

The packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and was found adjacent to Rajatal village of Amritsar, highlighting ongoing security efforts to curb cross-border smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)