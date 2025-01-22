Left Menu

Manhunt Intensifies for Accused in Deshmukh Murder Case

Krishna Andhale has been declared an absconder in the murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Maharashtra. Authorities have announced a reward for his capture. The case has stirred political controversy, with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde demanding the death penalty for the involved culprits.

  • Country:
  • India

The Beed police in Maharashtra have intensified their search for Krishna Andhale, naming him an absconder in the high-profile murder case of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Authorities confirmed that a substantial reward awaits anyone providing information leading to his arrest.

Speaking on the case that has sparked political tensions, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that those responsible deserve the death penalty. The case has been politically charged, with criticism directed at NCP minister Dhananjay Munde by both opposition and some ruling leaders.

Deshmukh was murdered on December 9 while intervening in an alleged extortion attempt on a local energy company. Police earlier had announced rewards for three suspects, with two already in custody. The overarching narrative signals severe consequences for those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

