Bihar Police Announces Cash Rewards for Most Wanted Criminals

Bihar Police has taken a proactive stance by offering cash rewards for information that could lead to the arrest of three criminals involved in multiple cases of economic crimes and other offences. This announcement was made through a notification from the police headquarters.

The three individuals in question are Sanjeev Kumar Singh, also known as Sanjeev Mukhiya, Shubham Kumar, and Rajkishore Kumar. A reward of Rs 3 lakh has been set for Mukhiya's arrest, while rewards of Rs 1 lakh each are offered for information leading to the arrests of Shubham Kumar and Rajkishore Kumar.

Mukhiya is particularly notorious, being implicated in the NEET (UG) 2024 paper leak and other examination scandals, currently under probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation. His network reportedly spans multiple Indian states. This initiative highlights the police's commitment to cracking down on examination fraud and maintaining the integrity of educational processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)