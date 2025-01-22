Prince Harry's Legal Victory: NGN Apologizes and Settles
Britain's Prince Harry has settled a legal case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering. NGN offered a full apology and agreed to pay substantial damages. Harry's lawyer declared this a monumental victory for him and other claimants affected by illegal activities.
Britain's Prince Harry reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of 'The Sun', which issued a rare apology and paid substantial damages to the Duke of Sussex.
The legal action was due to allegations of unlawful information gathering between 1996 and 2011, previously denied by NGN, which also published the now-defunct 'News Of The World'.
The settlement reflects a broader impact, representing vindication for numerous other claimants, with calls for further investigations into NGN's admitted illegal activities and their disregard for the law.
