Left Menu

Prince Harry's Legal Victory: NGN Apologizes and Settles

Britain's Prince Harry has settled a legal case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering. NGN offered a full apology and agreed to pay substantial damages. Harry's lawyer declared this a monumental victory for him and other claimants affected by illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lonavala | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:01 IST
Prince Harry's Legal Victory: NGN Apologizes and Settles
Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN), publishers of 'The Sun', which issued a rare apology and paid substantial damages to the Duke of Sussex.

The legal action was due to allegations of unlawful information gathering between 1996 and 2011, previously denied by NGN, which also published the now-defunct 'News Of The World'.

The settlement reflects a broader impact, representing vindication for numerous other claimants, with calls for further investigations into NGN's admitted illegal activities and their disregard for the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025